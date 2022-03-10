FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $230.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

