Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $51.13.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 12,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $278,254.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,204 shares of company stock valued at $544,390. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

