Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.
NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $142.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Fluent (Get Rating)
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
