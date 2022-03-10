Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $142.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

Get Fluent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluent by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 61,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fluent by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.