Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £138 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a £138 ($180.82) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($203.09) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a £170 ($222.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($214.23) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($207.02) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($209.51) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £152.66 ($200.02).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,493.05 ($111.28) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 7,600 ($99.58) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of £122.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

