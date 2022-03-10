Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.37 ($1.43), with a volume of 230450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.42).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

The company has a current ratio of 152.26, a quick ratio of 152.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £662.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.19.

In other Foresight Solar Fund news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,274 shares of Foresight Solar Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £1,337.70 ($1,752.75).

About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

