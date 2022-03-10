ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of FORG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 913,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,555. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth about $2,994,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

