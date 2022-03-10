Fortis (TSE:FTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.74

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$61.74 and last traded at C$61.35, with a volume of 133312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,870,402.45.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

