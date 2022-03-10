Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Down to $14.53

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $12.40. Fossil Group shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 28,754 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $526.19 million, a P/E ratio of 354.33 and a beta of 1.61.
Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)
Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.
