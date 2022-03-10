Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Down to $14.53

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $12.40. Fossil Group shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 28,754 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $526.19 million, a P/E ratio of 354.33 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,075 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,934 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,616 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

