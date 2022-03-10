Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Director Buys $199,644.10 in Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FCPT opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 922,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

