FourThought Financial LLC Has $516,000 Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

