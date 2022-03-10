FourThought Financial LLC Increases Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 40.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 29.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 255,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $915,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,406 shares of company stock valued at $23,340,629 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

