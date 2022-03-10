FourThought Financial LLC Sells 330 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $107.00 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

