Frank Poullas Buys 32,901 Shares of Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) Stock

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS – Get Rating) insider Frank Poullas acquired 32,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,969.96 ($10,926.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 23.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

