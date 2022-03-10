Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75.
About Friedman Industries
