FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU) Short Interest Update

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZINGU remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZINGU. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $36,201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,899,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,700,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,387,000.

