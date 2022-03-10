FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Reduced by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $13.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMO. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.71.

Shares of BMO opened at C$147.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$95.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$108.60 and a twelve month high of C$152.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$145.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$137.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

