FY2025 Earnings Estimate for NextEra Energy, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Shares of NEE opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.