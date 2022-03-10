G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend II in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend II by 25.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 374,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 74,853 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend II by 884.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 324,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 291,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSQB opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. G Squared Ascend II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

