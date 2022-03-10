GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in GameStop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in GameStop by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $4.65 on Thursday, reaching $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,425. GameStop has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $344.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.63.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

