Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) versus Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) and Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Learning Tree International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -53.58% -98.88% -49.34% Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A

20.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gaotu Techedu and Learning Tree International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus price target of $8.16, suggesting a potential upside of 320.62%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Volatility and Risk

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Learning Tree International has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Learning Tree International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.45 -$213.47 million ($2.42) -0.80 Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Learning Tree International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu.

Summary

Learning Tree International beats Gaotu Techedu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Learning Tree International (Get Rating)

Learning Tree International, Inc. provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership. It also provides workforce optimization solutions, such as needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended learning solutions, and acceleration workshops. The company was founded by Eric R. Garen and David C. Collins in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

