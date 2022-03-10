Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

