Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

