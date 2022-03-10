Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Roku by 199,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Roku by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Roku by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

ROKU stock opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.89. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

