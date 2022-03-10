Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $51.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

