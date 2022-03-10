Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Takes $248,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

