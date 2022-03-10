Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 3,988 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after buying an additional 256,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,016,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 516,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,796,000 after buying an additional 202,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,010 shares of company stock worth $11,984,721 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.03 and its 200 day moving average is $272.80. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.56.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

