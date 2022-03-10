Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57,081 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $104,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

AEO opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

