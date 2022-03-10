Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 43,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.58. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.