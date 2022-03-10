Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after acquiring an additional 726,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,953,000 after buying an additional 553,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,619,000 after buying an additional 587,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,542,000 after buying an additional 599,507 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $109.08 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,357,296. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Wolfe Research cut Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. FBN Securities reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.87.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

