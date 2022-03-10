Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $587.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $511.20 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $897.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,270.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

