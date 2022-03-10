Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 671.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.93.

JAZZ opened at $154.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.99.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

