Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after buying an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after buying an additional 604,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,982,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,208,000 after buying an additional 119,426 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $72.26 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $77,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

