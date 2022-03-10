Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 114 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,017 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 991.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 282,474 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,867,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 335,843 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,204,000 after buying an additional 149,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $109.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.29 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,010,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

