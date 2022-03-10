Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 1,055.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.70. 32,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,403. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.40. Geberit has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBERY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Geberit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $650.00.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

