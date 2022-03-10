Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genasys news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genasys by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 255,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Genasys by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genasys by 44.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

