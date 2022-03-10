Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Up 3.6%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.34. Approximately 3,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,057,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $879.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,614 shares of company stock worth $865,854. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

