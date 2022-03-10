General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after acquiring an additional 223,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.51. 53,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $168.61 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.38 and a 200 day moving average of $206.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

