Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Update

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GNBT stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,251. Generex Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Get Generex Biotechnology alerts:

About Generex Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generex Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generex Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.