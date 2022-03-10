Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Update

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GNBT stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,251. Generex Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
About Generex Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generex Biotechnology (GNBT)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Generex Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generex Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.