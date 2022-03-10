Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

GNE opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.36 million, a P/E ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 0.36. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

