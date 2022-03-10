Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,529 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELOX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

