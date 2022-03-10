Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $171.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

