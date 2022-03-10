Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DYAI opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

