Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

About Shinhan Financial Group (Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.