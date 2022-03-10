GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price for the company.

GFL Environmental stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.73. 258,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,413. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$33.25 and a 1 year high of C$54.01. The stock has a market cap of C$12.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.93%.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

