Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.94.

GILD opened at $59.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

