Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,815,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,145 shares of company stock worth $2,294,054 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.56. 53,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

