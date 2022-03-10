Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 145 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.21. 63,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,918. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.68.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

