Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.46. 351,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,823. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.30. The company has a market capitalization of $445.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.