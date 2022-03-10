Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.41. 145,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,539. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average is $172.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

