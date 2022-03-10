Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.37. 1,413,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,871,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

